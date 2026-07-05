Clinical Morocco ease past Canada 3-0 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

HOUSTON, July 4 : Morocco dispatched a determined Canada 3-0 in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday as Azzedine Ounahi scored twice and the North Africans ended the record run of the co-hosts while advancing to the quarter-finals for the second time in a row.

The scoreline flattered Morocco, who were on the back foot for most of the opening period and failed to register an attempt on goal until the 28th minute after Canada had spurned a number of solid chances.

Morocco also suffered an early blow when Ismael Saibari, who has scored three goals in the tournament, was forced off due to a hamstring injury and replaced by Soufiane Rahimi in the 22nd minute.

The 2022 semi-finalists struggled as an energised Canada came out aggressively from the opening whistle, pushing forward and pressing as Morocco struggled to click into gear.

It looked like the co-hosts might prolong their fairytale run in the tournament but they paid for failing to convert their early chances when Morocco snatched the lead five minutes after the restart.

Achraf Hakimi played a low pass from the right-hand side during a well-worked free kick routine to the unmarked Ounahi, who side-footed into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards.

That goal took the air out of a Canada side who had to do without their talisman Alphonso Davies, who has struggled with fitness issues throughout a tournament in which they notched their first point and win at a World Cup.

Ounahi added a second on 82 minutes when a four-on-two break led to Brahim Diaz teeing the midfielder up to fire into the top corner as Canada got caught out trying to push forward for the equaliser.

Morocco, who will face the winners of Saturday's round of 16 clash between Paraguay and France in the quarter-finals on July 9, added a late third via another lightning break as substitute Rahimi crowned a convincing performance.