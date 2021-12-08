Clinical Real sink 10-man Inter to win group

MADRID : Real Madrid finished top of Champions League Group D on Tuesday as goals from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio secured a 2-0 home win over Inter Milan who had Nicolo Barella sent off.

Both teams had already booked their last-16 places and Real ended on 15 points from six games, five more than second-placed Inter.

Kroos struck in the 17th minute with a crisp low shot from 20 metres and although Inter had the upper hand in the opening half, Rodrygo went close to adding the second for Real when he hit the post just before the interval.

Barella fired over the bar from 12 metres shortly after the break and Luka Jovic saw his shot from a tight angle parried by Samir Handanovic at the other end before referee Felix Brych showed Barella a straight red card in the 64th minute.

The Italy midfielder retaliated after he rubbed shoulders with Brazilian Rodrygo by the touchline and crashed into the panel boards, swinging his arm and leg at his rival while he was on the ground.

Inter were on the back foot and substitute Asensio made it 2-0 in the 79th minute with a sublime effort from the edge of the penalty area, curling in a shot which crashed into the back of the net off the post.

