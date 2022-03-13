Logo
Ronaldo hits hat-trick as United beat Spurs 3-2
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
13 Mar 2022 03:52AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 03:52AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ronaldo put United ahead in the 12th minute with a spectacular long-range blast from over 20 metres out but a Harry Kane penalty brought Spurs level in the 35th minute.

Three minutes later though, the 37-year-old had restored United's advantage, slotting home after Jadon Sancho had broken the offside trap and set up the Portuguese forward with a low cross.

Spurs restored parity in the 72nd minute with an own goal from United captain Harry Maguire who slid in a low cross from Sergio Reguilon.

But Ronaldo, who had twice tested Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris after the break, settled the contest with a header from an Alex Telles corner nine minutes from the end.

The result moves United two points above Arsenal and back into fourth place, although the Gunners have four games in hand starting with Sunday's home match against Leicester City.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

