Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Clinical Zverev eases into second round at Roland Garros
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Clinical Zverev eases into second round at Roland Garros

Clinical Zverev eases into second round at Roland Garros
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Austria's Sebastian Ofner in action during his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Clinical Zverev eases into second round at Roland Garros
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against Austria's Sebastian Ofner REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Clinical Zverev eases into second round at Roland Garros
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev shakes hands with Austria's Sebastian Ofner after winning his first round match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
23 May 2022 01:58AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 01:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : German third seed Alexander Zverev produced a clinical performance to kick off his French Open campaign with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Zverev, who reached the semi-finals last year at Roland Garros, came to Paris with strong clay-court form behind him, having reached the final in Madrid and making semi-final runs at Monte-Carlo and Rome.

On a balmy evening he dominated proceedings from the start on Court Suzanne Lenglen against his opponent, ranked 218th in the world.

Zverev did not face a single breakpoint on his own serve while breaking Ofner twice in the opening set and once in each of the next two, and he closed out the contest in an hour and 49 minutes with his 13th ace.

He will next face the winner of the match between Serbian Dusan Lajovic and Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us