Sport

Club Brugge name Scott Parker as head coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - August 13, 2022 Bournemouth manager Scott Parker before the match REUTERS/Craig Brough/File Photo

01 Jan 2023 03:22AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2023 03:27AM)
Club Brugge have appointed former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker as head coach, the Belgian club said on Saturday (Dec 31).

Parker, a former England international, was sacked by Premier League club Bournemouth in August, months after guiding them to promotion. Prior to his stint at Bournemouth, Parker also led Fulham to the English top-flight.

Brugge did not provide details about the length of Parker's contract, but said the 42-year-old will be officially presented in his new role in the coming week.

He replaces Carl Hoefkens, who was sacked by Brugge earlier this week despite leading them to the last 16 of the Champions League this season.

Hoefken's sacking came after a run of poor domestic form, including an embarrassing 4-1 home defeat by St Truiden in the Belgian Cup last week and a 1-1 home draw with OH Leuven in the league this week, which left the champions in fourth place, 12 points behind leaders Racing Genk.

Brugge next play away at league leaders Genk on Jan 8 and in February face Benfica home and away in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Source: Reuters

