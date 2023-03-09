Logo
Club Brugge sack coach Parker
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Benfica v Club Brugge - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - March 7, 2023 Club Brugge coach Scott Parker REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

09 Mar 2023 12:07AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 12:14AM)
BRUSSELS: Belgian champions Club Brugge fired coach Scott Parker on Wednesday, one day after they were thrashed by Benfica in the Champions League and following a poor run of results under the Englishman.

Parker's sacking after a little over two months in the job was confirmed in a short news release.

"Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge," Brugge said in a statement. "The ex-England international previously worked for Fulham and Bournemouth and replaced Carl Hoefkens. In 12 games, the Briton could only win two times."

Brugge lost 5-1 at Benfica on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie to go out 7-1 on aggregate.

Source: Reuters

