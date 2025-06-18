Club World Cup clash gets underway as lightning threat passes

ORLANDO, Fla :The Club World Cup clash between South Korea's Ulsan and African Champions League runners-up Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa got underway more than an hour late after the players were taken from the field seconds from the start because of the threat of lightning.

The two teams had come out onto the pitch to start their first match at the competition, but as they were ready to kick off the Group F clash, French referee Clement Turpin took the teams off the pitch.

They were off for 50 minutes before returning for a brief warm-up and then beginning the game at 7.05pm local time. The match was scheduled for a 6pm local time kick off.

Officials said there was a threat of lightning although there was no rain over the stadium but dark clouds could be seen in the distance and the wind had picked up noticeably.

The threat of lightning within a 10-mile (16-km) radius is common cause to halt events in central Florida, where inclement weather can close in rapidly and prove devastating.

Spectators were also told to leave their seats and take shelter on the concourse around the Inter & Co Stadium while the side of the field was cleared of all personnel, save for security guards.

The weather forecast had been for passing showers in the afternoon in downtown Orlando.

The city, like many parts of the United States, has been in the midst of a sweltering heat wave.

