Sport

Co-hosts New Zealand secure stunning upset over Norway to open World Cup
Co-hosts New Zealand secure stunning upset over Norway to open World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson in action with Norway's Mathilde Harviken REUTERS/David Rowland
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 New Zealand's Betsy Hassett and Gabi Rennie celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Rowland
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 New Zealand's Ali Riley in action with Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen REUTERS/David Rowland
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 New Zealand's Betsy Hassett, Katie Bowen and Ali Riley celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Rowland
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 New Zealand players huddle before the start of the second half REUTERS/David Rowland
20 Jul 2023 05:05PM
AUCKLAND : Hannah Wilkinson scored a second-half winner to send underdogs New Zealand to a 1-0 win over Norway at Eden Park on Thursday, kicking off their Women's World Cup campaign at home with an extraordinary upset over the former champions.

The Football Ferns had never won a World Cup match before and Wilkinson's goal from close range early in the second half, off a laser-like cross from Jacqui Hand, sent the home fans into roars of delight.

The win put New Zealand on the right track toward their goal of getting out of the opening stage of the tournament, as they face debutants the Philippines on Tuesday in a match that had widely been seen as their best chance of winning in Group A.

Co-hosts Australia were set to open their World Cup campaign later on Thursday in Sydney for the first co-hosted Women's World Cup and the first in the southern hemisphere.

Source: Reuters

