Coach Clarke boosts Scotland defence, Morocco unchanged from opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 19 : Scotland will start with five defenders, compared to four in their opening Group C win against Haiti, with Nathan Patterson and Kieran Tierney being brought into the side as coach Steve Clarke bolstered his backline.

• Clarke opted to play with a lone striker in Che Adams, dropping Lawrence Shankland to the bench.

• He also brought in Ryan Christie in the place of speedy winger Ben Gannon-Doak.

• Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi decided to start with teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi again after the France-born 18-year-old's standout performance against Brazil.

• The Moroccans were unchanged from their opening match, with a four-man defence and striker Brahim Diaz up front.

Lineups:

Scotland: Angus Gunn; Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Nathan Patterson; Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson; Che Adams

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Brahim Diaz.