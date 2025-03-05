Coach Gambhir hails phenomenal Kohli after heroic chase

India coach Gautam Gambhir said Virat Kohli's vast experience and knack of planning his innings to perfection are reasons he is so successful in one-day internationals, after the batsman led the team into the Champions Trophy final.

Kohli scored a controlled 84 from 98 balls during India's successful pursuit of 265 against Australia in the first semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, enhancing his reputation as one of the game's great chasers.

The 36-year-old now averages 64.50 when India bat second in ODIs, well ahead of South African batsman AB de Villiers (56.81) in second place. Kohli's average is a staggering 89.50 when his team are successful chasing.

"He's a phenomenal one-day cricketer," Gambhir told a press conference after India's four-wicket win.

"He knows how to plan his runs, how to plan whether he's batting first or chasing and he adapts to the conditions really quickly. That's why experienced and high-quality players are very important.

"That's the reason he's got those kinds of records in one-day cricket. I hope he continues to do that in future as well."

While Kohli can be devastating if he decides to take on the bowlers, his knock on Tuesday contained only five boundaries and showcased the discipline that is sometimes required during a tricky chase.

His only disappointment on the evening was not being able to make a record-extending 52nd ODI century and 29th while chasing after an unbeaten 100 against hosts Pakistan earlier.

"He's arguably the best chaser the game has seen," Australia captain Steve Smith said.

"He's done it numerous times against us. He controls the tempo of the game really well, plays to his strengths and takes the game deep. I thought he played really well again."

India take on the winners of Wednesday's semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand. The final is on Sunday.