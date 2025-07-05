Logo
Logo

Sport

Coach Ivanisevic slams Tsitsipas after early Wimbledon exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Coach Ivanisevic slams Tsitsipas after early Wimbledon exit

Coach Ivanisevic slams Tsitsipas after early Wimbledon exit
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas looks dejected after losing his first round match by walkover against France's Valentin Royer REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Coach Ivanisevic slams Tsitsipas after early Wimbledon exit
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas looks dejected after losing his first round match by walkover against France's Valentin Royer REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
05 Jul 2025 02:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Goran Ivanisevic gave a scathing assessment of Stefanos Tsitsipas, saying he has "never seen a more unprepared player" in his life following the Greek world number 26's opening round exit at Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas, the 2021 French Open and 2023 Australian Open runner-up, was forced to retire from his Wimbledon first-round match while trailing 6-3 6-2 to French qualifier Valentin Royer on Monday due to a back injury.

The 26-year-old, who said he had no answers to his ongoing fitness problems after his elimination, appointed Croatian Ivanisevic as his coach in May after a string of disappointing results at the Grand Slams.

Tsitsipas, a former world number three, has reached only one quarter-final in his last nine Grand Slam tournaments.

"It's simple and it's not simple. I've talked to him a lot of times. If he solves some things outside of tennis, then he has a chance and he'll return to where he belongs, because he's too good a player to be out of the top 10," Ivanisevic told Serbian network Sport Klub after Tsitsipas' exit.

"He wants to but he doesn't do anything. All 'I want, I want', but I don't see that progress... I was shocked, I have never seen a more unprepared player in my life. With this knee, I am three times more fit than him. This is really bad."

Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon as a player in 2001, helped Novak Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March last year. He then had a short stint with Kazakh world number 11 Elena Rybakina this season.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement