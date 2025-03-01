Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Coach Kompany praises Bayern's resilience after comeback win at Stuttgart
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Coach Kompany praises Bayern's resilience after comeback win at Stuttgart

Coach Kompany praises Bayern's resilience after comeback win at Stuttgart

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - February 28, 2025 Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts during the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

01 Mar 2025 09:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bayern Munich rallied from a goal down to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 on Friday and consolidate their position at the top of the Bundesliga, with coach Vincent Kompany praising his side's resilience, saying it was "a real German top match".

The coach hailed his side's performance after regaining control following a tricky first half that saw Stuttgart take the lead through Angelo Stiller, only for Michael Orlisz to equalise before the break.

"It's never easy away at Stuttgart. I have never won here as a player, but I enjoyed this victory because Stuttgart were the better team at the start," Kompany told a press conference.

"As a group, we needed 30 minutes to find our rhythm in the match. After that, all the players improved, they were very important in the crucial moments, and they won many duels." he added.

Bayern seized the momentum in the 64th minute when Leon Goretzka doubled their lead, and in the dying moments Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman miscued a pass back to goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, allowing Kingsley Coman to intercept and score from distance to seal victory.

The win leaves Bayern at the top of the table on 61 points, 11 ahead of Bayer Leverkusen despite having played an extra game.

Kompany added that Bayern's recent schedule has been demanding, with three games in six days, but said there are no excuses for his team, especially at this level.

"You just have to stay calm and prepare for the next game and that's what the team has done and will continue to do. That's what I've done throughout my career and that will never change, no matter what happens.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement