Coach Luis Enrique applauds Dembele’s influence on PSG

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique heaped praise on winger Ousmane Dembele after the Frenchman's brilliant two-goal display in Tuesday’s Champions League playoff first-leg win at Brest.

The capital side cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory, with Dembele tormenting the Brest defence throughout the match.

After the final whistle, Enrique lauded the 27-year-old France forward, who has scored 18 goals in his last 11 matches.

"You’d have to ask him what he ate at Christmas. He is a player full of confidence," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"Back when I played PlayStation as a kid, he was the kind of player you’d choose when you needed someone to change the game.

"He was already good last season but in 2025 he is even better. You can see his teammates looking for him and finding him. He has an impeccable attitude."

With the home leg on February 19 looking like being smooth sailing, Luis Enrique acknowledged PSG were in a good position to reach the competition's last 16.

"There is a consistency that makes the team better. Brest made us suffer. We defended well. Our team is built to attack. We are on a very good run," he said.

Dembele praised his teammates for his current form.

"It wasn't easy. Brest are a team we know very well" he told reporters after the win over their fellow Ligue 1 side.

"We stayed focused from beginning to end and got the job done. But it is not over yet so we need to remain focused to finish it off at the Parc des Princes.

"I think the team are in a good dynamic. Everyone is focused and playing really well and that helps me to score goals if I am in the right positions to finish the chances."