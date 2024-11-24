Coach Michel praises Girona's return to form after Espanyol thrashing

Girona's rediscovered form is thanks to the return of players from injury which has given the side new energy, coach Michel said after they thrashed Espanyol 4-1 in La Liga on Saturday.

Michel's side had endured a shaky start to the season but moved up to fifth in the standings on 21 points after a superb home victory featuring a Bojan Miovski brace and goals by Bryan Gil and Ladislav Krejci.

"Today's victory, which is our third (in a row), it's due to the fact we got people back, because we've rested, because we've had a very good week of training and because that energy today was noticeable," Michel told a press conference.

"The only thing I hope is that we continue to recover people, that we continue to have the necessary minutes for everyone and that, as we have very tough games coming up every three days, we need everyone to be at one hundred percent; we'll see if we can achieve this without any problems."

Yaser Asprilla and Krejci, back from injury, combined for the fourth goal but it was the pairing of Miovski and Gil who made the night with lethal attacks for the second and third goals.

"I am very happy for Miovski, he is a player who gives everything in training," Michel added. "I was worried because he wasn't scoring goals. He always tries to do his best for the team, he needs time. I am happy for him.

"Bryan is a very important player for everyone, his best version is yet to come. Right now the process with him is what we all expect," the manager said.

Last season's surprise package Girona face Austrian side Sturm Graz in the Champions League on Wednesday and the manager hopes they can repeat Saturday's performance in the European game.

"This is the Girona I want, one hundred per cent. We started the game very well, that's the reality. The first half hour was spectacular, with and without the ball... We had a presence up front. The first half hour is what we want to do this season," Michel said.