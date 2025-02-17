Coach Motta praises Juve’s hard work in top four push

TURIN : Juventus manager Thiago Motta praised his players for their dedication and hard work in improving on mediocre results, helping them get back into the top four race in Serie A.

His side secured a 1-0 home win over Inter Milan on Sunday, putting them in fourth place as they bid to qualify for next season's Champions League after a campaign marked by a series of draws that has left them off the pace in the title race.

"I don’t do my work to please or displease anyone, I do it for myself because I know we’re on the right path," Motta told reporters. "I like to see the team improve, battle, work hard, and play good football to win the game.

"The players, above all, deserve the support of the fans. They give their all every day for the team and for Juventus."

Reflecting on Juve's win over reigning champions Inter, who remain in second place two points behind Napoli, Motta said the first half was difficult, with his side showing their opponents too much respect.

"We certainly had a different energy in the second half. The first was tough, and we showed them too much respect, allowing them too much time on the ball," he said.

"We know Inter have a lot of quality, but if you don’t press them you end up struggling. We did much better with that in the second half."

With four wins in a row across all competitions, Motta said that performing at home in the Allianz Stadium had proven to be a bigger challenge than playing on the road this season.

"We seem to have more freedom away from home. At home, we’ve faced struggles. The first half tonight was a reminder of that, but in the second half we pressed high, played good football, and earned the win."