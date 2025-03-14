Coach predicts Scotland will thrive in hostile Paris

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend believes his side will thrive in a hostile atmosphere in Paris on Saturday, giving them a chance to upset leaders France in the last match of this year’s Six Nations.

Home success would effectively ensure the title for the French but Scotland are hoping to spoil the party and Townsend said their recent performances against France were cause for optimism.

“We’ve gone well in this fixture, our players are a quality group, they thrive in that atmosphere. They thrive with the challenge and this is what we’re asking them to do again this weekend,” said Townsend at a press conference on Thursday.

"We've played at Stade de France in the past and this will be even more heightened because of what's at stake for France. To be involved in that game is great.

"It's now just about focusing on our game and bringing that out for as long as we can and beyond. Pushing ourselves physically and being together throughout that 80 minutes. That's going to be very important."

The last three meetings between the two teams have all been close with the Scots in contention for victory on their last Six Nations trip to the French capital two years ago until the hosts scored late in a 32-21 victory.

"I think when you put all the factors together, the French team at home are always a huge challenge," said Townsend.

"They're playing a game of rugby that's really producing points and scores. They're physical, they're bringing a fresh pack on at some stage in the second half and they're going for the title.

"It's a great game to go up against one of the best teams in the world at home."

Scotland have only the slightest mathematical chance of Six Nations success but an upset in Paris will put some gloss on another ordinary campaign.

“We’ll evaluate every game and what we could have done better and where we were. I feel strongly that this has been a very good tournament in terms of how we’ve played,” Townsend added.

