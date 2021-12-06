Logo
Coach Puel suspended by St Etienne
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v AS Saint-Etienne - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 14, 2021 AS Saint Etienne coach Claude Puel REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

06 Dec 2021 03:54AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 03:49AM)
Claude Puel has been suspended from his post as St Etienne coach after the bottom side's 5-0 home defeat by Stade Rennais on Sunday, the Ligue 1 club said.

"This Sunday, the executive president of AS St Etienne took the decision to withdraw from Mr Claude Puel, until further notice, the management of the professional team," a statement read on the club's website.

Former Leicester City and Southampton coach Puel, 60, came back to France in 2019 three years after leaving Nice, having also led Monaco to the first division title in 2000.

St Etienne have 12 points from 17 games in Ligue 1, having lost nine matches.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

