Coach Silva to leave Fulham amid Benfica links

June 2 : Head coach Marco Silva will leave Fulham in the close season after guiding the club back to the Premier League and establishing them as a stable top-flight side over his five years in charge.

"Fulham and Marco were an excellent fit for five seasons, but change is inevitable in this game, and we've accordingly prepared for this moment," club owner Shahid Khan said in a statement.

The Portuguese coach has been heavily linked with a move to Benfica, where he is viewed as a leading candidate to succeed Jose Mourinho, when he makes his expected return to Real Madrid.

Silva arrived in west London in 2021 and made an immediate impact, guiding Fulham to the Championship title in his first season, their first league title in 21 years.

He then stabilised the club in the Premier League, overseeing finishes of 10th, 13th, 11th and 11th in his four seasons in England's top flight.

The 48-year-old Silva thanked the fans for their backing.

"I asked you, from day one, to always be with us," Silva said. "And that's what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together.

"My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage."

Khan said the club would move quickly to appoint a successor.

"The talent in our squad, our historic home ground of Craven Cottage, our faithful supporters, and my commitment to backing the club, all make Fulham an extraordinarily attractive destination for an incoming head coach," Khan said.

"We will soon appoint a new leader in a timely but deliberate manner, who will meet the standards of our club and expectations of our fans throughout the world."

Silva guided the club to their highest Premier League points tally - 54 - in 2024-25.

The club had appeared poised to challenge for a place in Europe this season but they dropped down the table over the campaign's final weeks to finish 11th.