Coach Silva to leave Fulham in close season

June 2 : Head coach Marco Silva will leave Fulham in the close season after five years in charge, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"Fulham and Marco were an excellent fit for five seasons, but change is inevitable in this game, and we've accordingly prepared for this moment," club owner Shahid Khan said in a statement.

The Portuguese coach has been heavily linked with a return to Benfica, where he is viewed as a leading candidate to succeed Jose Mourinho.

Silva arrived in west London in 2021 and made an immediate impact, guiding Fulham to the Championship title in his first season. He stabilised the club in the Premier League, overseeing finishes of 10th, 13th, 11th and 11th in his four seasons in England's top flight.

The 48-year-old Silva thanked the fans for their backing.

"From my first day, I asked for your support and you gave it consistently over the last five years," he said. "We achieved so much together, and my staff and I will never forget the connection we felt. Fulham will always mean a lot to me, and I'm sure I will return to Craven Cottage one day."

Khan said the club would move quickly to appoint a successor.

"The talent in our squad, our historic home ground of Craven Cottage, our faithful supporters, and my commitment to backing the club, all make Fulham an extraordinarily attractive destination for an incoming head coach," Khan said.

"We will soon appoint a new leader in a timely but deliberate manner, who will meet the standards of our club and expectations of our fans throughout the world."