Coady heads Wolves to win at ailing Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble)

14 Mar 2022 12:08AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 12:24AM)
LIVERPOOL, England: Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady scored the only goal as Everton’s Premier League relegation fears deepened following a 1-0 home defeat at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Liverpool fan Coady steered a header into the net from Ruben Neves’ excellent cross on 49 minutes to give the visitors the lead, and Everton finished the game with 10 men when Jonjoe Kenny received two yellow cards.

Everton are in 17th place on 22 points from 26 games, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference, though they do have games in hand on the teams around them. Wolves moved up to seventh with 46 points from 29 matches.

Everton are next in action on Thursday when they host Newcastle United, desperate to find a way to win as the spectre of a first relegation since 1951 looms larger after only two wins in their last 20 Premier League games.

Source: Reuters

