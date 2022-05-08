Logo
Coady snatches stoppage-time equaliser for Wolves at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 7, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady celebrates with Chiquinho after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 7, 2022 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 7, 2022 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jose Sa REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 7, 2022 Chelsea's Timo Werner in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Francisco Trincao REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 7, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Francisco Trincao celebrates scoring their first goal with Leander Dendoncker and Chiquinho Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
08 May 2022 12:25AM (Updated: 08 May 2022 12:33AM)
LONDON: Conor Coady struck deep into time added on to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (May 7), as the Londoners' prospective new owners looked on from the Stamford Bridge stands.

Coady headed home a cross from substitute Chiquinho in almost the last action of the game.

Wolves had trailed for much of the game after Chelsea's out-of-form striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice in two second-half minutes.

Lukaku, who had not scored in the league since December, claimed his first from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after a lengthy VAR check concluded he had been fouled by Romain Saiss just inside the area.

He put his second away with a fine strike from 20 metres after being put through by Christian Pulisic.

But Wolves snatched a goal back in the 79th minute through substitute Francisco Trincao and then upped the pressure, giving Chelsea, who sit third in the table and are looking to cement a Champions League spot, a nervous finish.

The terms of Chelsea's sale to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers' part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by a private equity firm Clearlake Capital were agreed earlier on Saturday.

Source: Reuters/nh

