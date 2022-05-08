Coady snatches stoppage-time equaliser for Wolves at Chelsea

LONDON: Conor Coady struck deep into time added on to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (May 7), as the Londoners' prospective new owners looked on from the Stamford Bridge stands.

Coady headed home a cross from substitute Chiquinho in almost the last action of the game.

Wolves had trailed for much of the game after Chelsea's out-of-form striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice in two second-half minutes.

Lukaku, who had not scored in the league since December, claimed his first from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after a lengthy VAR check concluded he had been fouled by Romain Saiss just inside the area.

He put his second away with a fine strike from 20 metres after being put through by Christian Pulisic.

But Wolves snatched a goal back in the 79th minute through substitute Francisco Trincao and then upped the pressure, giving Chelsea, who sit third in the table and are looking to cement a Champions League spot, a nervous finish.

The terms of Chelsea's sale to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers' part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by a private equity firm Clearlake Capital were agreed earlier on Saturday.