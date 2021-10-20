Logo
Coates double steers Sporting to 4-1 win at Besiktas
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Besiktas v Sporting CP - Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 19, 2021 Sporting CP's Sebastian Coates celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Besiktas v Sporting CP - Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 19, 2021 Besiktas' Rachid Ghezzal in action with Sporting CP's Ricardo Esgaio REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Besiktas v Sporting CP - Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 19, 2021 Sporting CP's Matheus Luiz Nunes in action REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Besiktas v Sporting CP - Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 19, 2021 Sporting CP's Sebastian Coates celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Besiktas v Sporting CP - Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 19, 2021 Besiktas' Cyle Larin celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Murad Sezer
20 Oct 2021 03:04AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 03:28AM)
ISTANBUL: Sporting rekindled their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage as a double by Uruguay defender Sebastian Coates helped secure a 4-1 victory at Besiktas in Group C on Tuesday.

The result left Sporting third on three points from as many games while Besiktas remained bottom with none. Ajax Amsterdam were at home to Borussia Dortmund in the late fixture with both teams on a maximum six points from two matches.

Coates headed the visitors into a 15th-minute lead and, after Canadian Cyle Larin equalised in the 24th, the former Liverpool defender restored Sporting's advantage with another superb header three minutes later.

Pablo Sarabia scored Sporting's third with a 44th-minute penalty, netting his first goal for the Portuguese champions since last month's loan move from Paris St Germain.

Besiktas were undone twice in quick succession by VAR checks, showing Domagoj Vida handled a Coates header for the penalty and then scrapping a spectacular Alex Texeira effort for fractional offside on the stroke of halftime.

Sporting continued to dominate after the break through swift counter-attacking as their striker Paulinho twice hit the woodowork before he curled home a delightful shot from 20 metres in the 89th minute to put the icing on the cake.

Source: Reuters

