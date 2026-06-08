Cobolli sees bright future despite French Open final heartbreak

PARIS, June 7 : Flavio Cobolli left everything on Court Philippe Chatrier as he chased a first Grand Slam title on Sunday, but the Italian admitted the pressure of playing on the biggest stage ultimately proved decisive in a heartbreaking defeat.

The 24-year-old arrived at Roland Garros having never gone beyond the quarter-finals of a major tournament and left it as a Grand Slam runner-up, his reputation transformed despite falling one match short of the title.

"Of course I have a very different level of self-belief and awareness compared to when I started this tournament," he told reporters after losing 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1.

"But I think the goals are still the same."

Those goals now include qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, a target Cobolli revealed had been set before the claycourt major began.

"We've set ourselves a goal that I don't want to tell you yet ... actually, it's Turin. That has been the objective since the start of the year," said Cobolli, who moved up to fourth place in the Race to Turin.

"We're working to get there. It's very difficult because only eight players make it, but with the level I've shown over these weeks, and with all the work my team does behind the scenes, I'm sure I'll get there."

Cobolli came within touching distance of taking a two-sets-to-one lead but believes a missed opportunity late in the third set altered the course of the contest.

"The biggest regret? Yes, that game at the end of the third set changed everything," he said.

"But, as I said before, I'm not used to this kind of pressure yet. I felt I was close, and in the important moments maybe I rushed a little. That's what hurt me. But you learn from those decisions."

The Italian had spent the previous fortnight playing with freedom and confidence, but the magnitude of the occasion hit him from the moment he woke up on Sunday morning.

"Yesterday I was nervous, but I handled it well and stuck to the routine we've followed for two weeks," he said.

"Today I woke up much more nervous than I expected. I had a huge knot in my stomach, something I don't usually have, and I had to fight that feeling all day.

"You have to understand the pressure of a Grand Slam final, especially for someone who isn't used to playing matches like this."

In true Italian style, he also paid tribute to his family, particularly his mother, who rarely travels to tournaments but was present for the biggest match of his career.

"My mother raised me," Cobolli said.

"She drove me everywhere, sat through every practice session and was always there for me. She deserves to have been here."

As painful as the defeat was, Cobolli preferred to focus on what had been gained rather than what had slipped away.

"At the end of the day they'll hug me because we've played a Grand Slam final, and nobody can take that away from us," he said.

"As I said during the ceremony, this match has to be taken with a smile. We all gave everything. I have no regrets, so I can be calm and keep moving forward."