Cobolli through to French Open final after Arnaldi withdraws due to illness

PARIS, June 5 : Flavio Cobolli reached the French Open final after his semi-final opponent, fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi, withdrew from the match on Friday due to a virus.

Tenth seed Cobolli will take on German second seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

"It's not what I wanted to do. Last night I started to feel unwell and then at dinner I started to feel so, so in my stomach and then I woke up at 1am and started vomiting," Arnaldi told reporters.

"I could not sleep at all. At 6-7 I vomited again and we called the doctor to the room and he gave me some stuff. But then throughout today I could not eat - every time I would eat or drink I would go back to the bathroom."

It will be Cobolli's first Grand Slam final.