Sport

Coe re-elected President of World Athletics for third time
Athletics - Press conference for World Athletics Council election - Hungexpo Congress Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 17, 2023 Sebastian Coe during a press conference after his re-election as World Athletics president REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

17 Aug 2023 09:12PM
Sebastian Coe was re-elected president of World Athletics for a third term, the governing body said in a statement after its 54th Congress in Budapest on Thursday.

Raul Chapado, Adille Sumariwalla and Jackson Tuwei were elected vice-presidents, alongside Colombia's Ximena Restrepo, who was re-elected.

The global body added that it had met its minimum gender target set out in 2016 of having 13 members of each gender elected to the World Athletics Council four years early.

"I'm grateful for the support of my colleagues and delighted to see that more of the commitments we made during the governance reform process in 2016 have come to fruition with the election of World Athletics' first gender equal council four years ahead of schedule," Coe said. 

"But the job is not done yet and we need to keep pushing for gender parity throughout our representative bodies."

World Athletics has until its 2027 Congress to meet the remaining requirement from its 2016 reform plan of having two vice presidents of each gender.

Source: Reuters

