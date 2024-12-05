Coe welcomes new track start-ups amid push for innovation

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he welcomed a number of innovative new track start-ups shaking up the sport's status quo, as athletics moves to draw in more eyeballs after another successful Olympics.

Former champion sprinter Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track launches next year and investor Alexis Ohanian's women's-only Athlos will eye a repeat performance after a successful inaugural meet in September, both offering big pay days to lure top talent.

"We should be comforted that we've created a landscape that people think that it's worth investing in our sport. They weren't doing that five years ago," Coe told reporters on Wednesday, following the World Athletics Council Meeting.

"I'm welcoming of all sorts of investment - within reason. And it's important that we work as collaborators here, not competitors. I just see a rising tide as helping everybody," the Briton added.

"I want them to be successful - I want them to add lustre to our sport and I think there's space for everybody here."

WA this year broke with decades of tradition by paying Olympic gold medallists in Paris, riling other international sports federations and the IOC at a politically delicate time, with Coe a contender to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president.

"I don't think this is complicated - it was just a broader recognition that we are only an organisation that survives financially and with a sustainable revenue stream because of the extraordinary nature of our athletes," Coe said.

The council approved the inclusion of the mixed 4x100 metres relay for the World Athletics Relays next year in Guangzhou, and new distances for race walking, with the 20 and 35 kilometers events replaced by races over the half marathon and marathon distance.

The changes reflect the organisation's embrace of innovation, Coe said, as World Athletics moves ahead with plans for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in 2026, with gold medallists receiving $150,000.

The three-day competition is designed to address what Coe reluctantly described as the sport's "fallow year" without the quadrennial Olympics or biannual World Championships, and is "unashamedly designed for television".

The absence of a handful of key events from the programme, however, including shot put, discus, women's hammer, men's triple jump, 10,000 metres and 3,000 metres steeplechase, has frustrated fans and athletes alike.

"We don't have that concentration of roughly a billion eyeballs the way that we do with an Olympic Games or two World Championships," said Coe.

"It's just not possible nor should we attempt to put every discipline into a three-hour format over three nights. We have consulted probably more extensively on this than we have on almost anything."