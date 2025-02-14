Colapinto will return to Williams eventually, says Vowles

SILVERSTONE, England : Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will return eventually to Williams after joining Formula One rivals Alpine as reserve, team principal James Vowles said on Friday.

Colapinto, 21, made nine starts with Williams last year after being drafted in as replacement for dropped American Logan Sargeant.

The first Argentine to race in Formula One since 2001 scored five points for the former champions and was signed by Renault-owned Alpine in January, with Australian Jack Doohan's seat potentially at risk.

Doohan, son of MotoGP great Mick, is starting his first full season this year.

Vowles said at the time that the arrangement with Alpine represented Colapinto's best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026. Williams have no vacancy for that period, with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz under long-term contracts.

"The best chance he has is without me, as far as I saw it," said Vowles as his team launched their 2025 car at Silverstone circuit. "That's why he's there.

"I don't mean that to the detriment of Jack. I hope Jack has a successful time but ultimately, frankly, it's my driver that I want back in that car.

"After a period of time, he'll return to Williams... he'll come back to Williams at some point."

Media reports, quoting Colapinto's management, have indicated the driver joined Alpine on a five-year loan deal.

"He's with Alpine and he's an Alpine driver for a number of years," said Vowles.

"After that point, I hope he comes back to Williams and we'll see where we end up."