Colbrelli recovering in hospital after collapse in Spain
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 5 - Change to Laval Espace Mayenne - France - June 30, 2021 Bahrain Victorious rider Sonny Colbrelli of Italy in action during stage 5 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

22 Mar 2022 05:05PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 05:05PM)
Cardiac tests conducted on Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli have shown no signs of "concern or compromised functions" after he collapsed at the end of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Tuesday.

Colbrelli, 31, was edged out by Australian Michael Matthews in a tight finish and fell to the ground after crossing the line on Monday. Reports said medics performed CPR at the scene.

"After being admitted to Hospital Universitari de Girona Doctor Josep Trueta, Sonny Colbrelli was conscious and feeling okay. He has since been in touch with family and friends as he recovers at the hospital," the team said in a statement https://bahraincyclingteam.com/sonny-colbrelli-medical-update-2.

"He will undergo further tests today to discover the cause of yesterday's incident. All cardiac tests carried out last night showed no signs of concern or compromised functions."

In October, Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years, which came a month after he captured the European road race title.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

