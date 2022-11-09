Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Coldplay's Chris Martin sees England v Argentina World Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Coldplay's Chris Martin sees England v Argentina World Cup final

Coldplay's Chris Martin sees England v Argentina World Cup final

FILE PHOTO: Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

09 Nov 2022 09:22PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 09:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES : Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin has given a tongue-in-cheek prediction that old rivals England and Argentina will reach the World Cup final - then go to penalties and solve world peace.

Martin gave his surreal forecast after a series of concerts at River Plate's stadium in Buenos Aires.

"England and Argentina are going to get to the final," he told broadcaster Telenoche of the two nations who have a fraught history on and off the pitch including the Falklands War and Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal .

"It will be 3-3 at full time and there will be extra time. Two more goals, then penalties. Nobody will miss a penalty. They would have to do something extra. The game will last for 10 years and eventually they will decide to share the cup," Martin said.

"And then the whole world will watch and say: 'Wait, it is a great idea, let's be friends and Argentina and England will fix the whole world's problems'," he added in the interview late on Tuesday.

On a more serious note, the singer acknowledged Argentina's ace card: Lionel Messi, their captain and top scorer. "Lionel Messi is the greatest of all times, so that is an advantage."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.