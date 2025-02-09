Colidio's brace gives River Plate 2-0 victory over Independiente

BUENOS AIRES :Facundo Colidio netted twice to give River Plate a 2-0 win over Independiente in the Apertura tournament of the Argentine Primera Division on Saturday.

River, who were previously held to a goalless draw by San Lorenzo on Sunday, sit fourth in Group B on eight points. Independiente missed out on the top spot and remain second on nine points, behind leaders Rosario Central.

Both teams had chances to break the deadlock in an exciting first half, with the visitors coming closest when Ivan Marcone's deep pass found Lautaro Millan, but the midfielder was unable to connect with Gabriel Avalos after a poor exit by River goalkeeper Franco Armani.

River Plate broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half. Gonzalo Montiel's pinpoint pass into the box was met by Colidio's superb header, much to the delight of coach Marcelo Gallardo in the sweltering conditions at the Mas Monumental stadium.

The striker had the chance to double his side's lead minutes later, but failed to connect with Alvaro Angulo's through ball. But he was resolute, and in stoppage time he converted a fine pass from Milton Casco to seal victory.

"We had some good moments and others that we know we have to improve. As the matches go by, we are picking up pace. We have to go down that road. The header was the most beautiful goal I've scored," Colidio told ESPN after the match.

River next face Godoy Cruz on Wednesday, the same day Independiente host champions Velez Sarsfield.