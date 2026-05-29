Collignon shocks Shelton to reach French Open third round

PARIS, May 28 : Belgium's Raphael Collignon delivered a stunning performance to defeat world number five Ben Shelton 7-5 6-4 6-4 on Thursday and advance to the third round of the French Open for the first time in his career.

Playing in the main draw at Roland Garros for the first time, Collignon displayed remarkable composure and sharp returns to unsettle the American.

The 24-year-old Belgian broke Shelton's strong serve at key junctures in each set, securing the victory in just over two hours.

"I knew I had to try to stay focused on my return, that his real strength was his serve and that I really had to concentrate on my own service game – that was the key," Collignon told reporters.

"I tried to wait for the opportunities and whenever they came, in the end, I stayed fairly calm because I broke serve at just the right moment every time," he said.

Collignon, who was visibly emotional at the end of the match, will face Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the third round.