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Collin Morikawa withdraws from Truist Championship
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Collin Morikawa withdraws from Truist Championship

Collin Morikawa withdraws from Truist Championship

FILE PHOTO: Apr 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Collin Morikawa watches his approach shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Cadillac Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images/File Photo

04 May 2026 10:51PM
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World No. 6 Collin Morikawa has withdrawn from this week's Truist Championship, the PGA Tour said Monday.

Andrew Putnam takes his place in the field for the Signature Event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

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No reason was provided. Morikawa, 29, has been dealing with a back issue since his first-round withdrawal at The Players on March 12.

Since then, he has recorded a T7 finish at The Masters and T4 at the RBC Heritage before finishing tied for 62nd at last week's Cadillac Championship, 20 strokes behind winner Cameron Young.

Morikawa is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour, including two major titles at the PGA Championship in 2020 and The Open Championship in 2021. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Putnam, 37, finished T18 last week at Trump National Doral for his third top-20 effort of the season.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters
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