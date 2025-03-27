Collins adopts injured dog she rescued in Miami

Beaten champion Danielle Collins will depart the Miami Open with a new friend in tow after rescuing an injured dog near the Hard Rock Stadium last week and delivering on her promise to adopt him when he recovers.

The world number 15, who already has four dogs, found the latest addition to her brood curled up in the middle of the road after he was hit by a car and she rushed the animal to a nearby veterinary hospital for emergency surgery.

On Wednesday, Collins posted a picture on social media of herself cuddling the dog, whom she named Crash.

"Crash is recovering and finally out of the hospital after five days on oxygen support," Collins said on Instagram.

"His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he's definitely enjoying all the love he's receiving. He's curious, affectionate and grateful for a second chance at life.

"It was so incredibly painful to witness a dog in so much pain after being hit by a car and left in the middle of the road with so many people driving by his curled up body."

Collins said she was thankful at the end of an otherwise disappointing week in which she was defeated 6-4 6-4 by world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami round of 16.

"I'm just grateful I was able to be there (for the dog) and get him the care he needed," she said.

"I've officially adopted him ... Once he finishes recovering he'll be attending school."