Collins crushes Swiatek to set up Barty final
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2022 Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2022 Danielle Collins of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2022 Danielle Collins of the U.S. and Poland's Iga Swiatek shake hands after their semi final match REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her semi final match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her semi final match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
27 Jan 2022 07:45PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 07:45PM)
MELBOURNE : American Danielle Collins stunned Poland's Iga Swiatek with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory to reach the Australian Open final on Thursday where she will face local favourite Ash Barty.

Collins, ranked 30 in the world, made a lighting start on Rod Laver Arena and raced into a 4-0 lead.

Seventh seed Swiatek responded to claw back some of the damage but 28-year-old Collins held firm to close out the set.

It was a repeat show in the second set as a dominant Collins again roared into a 4-0 lead.

This time there was no counter-attack by 2020 French Open champion Swiatek as Collins, showing no nerves as her first Grand Slam final loomed, wrapped up victory on her second match point in 78 minutes.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

