Collins crushes Swiatek to set up Barty final

MELBOURNE : American Danielle Collins stunned Poland's Iga Swiatek with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory to reach the Australian Open final on Thursday where she will face local favourite Ash Barty.

Collins, ranked 30 in the world, made a lighting start on Rod Laver Arena and raced into a 4-0 lead.

Seventh seed Swiatek responded to claw back some of the damage but 28-year-old Collins held firm to close out the set.

It was a repeat show in the second set as a dominant Collins again roared into a 4-0 lead.

This time there was no counter-attack by 2020 French Open champion Swiatek as Collins, showing no nerves as her first Grand Slam final loomed, wrapped up victory on her second match point in 78 minutes.

