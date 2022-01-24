Logo
Collins wins gruelling Mertens clash to reach quarter-finals
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2022 Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts during her fourth round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2022 Danielle Collins of the U.S. and Belgium's Elise Mertens shake hands after their fourth round match REUTERS/Morgan Sette
24 Jan 2022 11:23AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:23AM)
MELBOURNE : Danielle Collins won a battle of attrition in scorching heat to overhaul Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4 and book her second quarter-final at the Australian Open on Monday.

In a gruelling clash of former semi-finalists, the American 27th seed snatched the win with a barrage of power hitting as Mertens served to stay in the match.

Belgian Mertens saved two match points, the second with a gutsy second serve, but then surrendered meekly on the third with a double-fault.

Collins will play the winner of Simona Halep and Alize Cornet for a place in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

