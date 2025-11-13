Logo
Sport

Collision leaves Atletico's Medina with head injury
Sport

Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Juventus - Centro Deportivo Alcala de Henares, Madrid, Spain - November 12, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Andrea Medina after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

13 Nov 2025 11:59PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2025 12:08AM)
Atletico Madrid defender Andrea Medina suffered a concussion following a collision during her side's 2-1 Champions League group-stage home defeat to Juventus on Wednesday, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old collapsed after colliding with Juventus forward Barbara Bonansea in the second half, requiring several minutes of medical attention on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher.

Medina was rushed to the hospital, where tests came back normal, Atletico said.

"Andrea Medina suffered a head injury associated with concussion ... After being kept under observation, the player has been discharged and will now follow the club's medical services' concussion protocol," Atletico said in a statement.

Medina started her senior career at Real Betis before moving to Atletico in 2022.

Source: Reuters
