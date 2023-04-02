Cologne and Gladbach stretch winless runs after goalless Rhein derby

COLOGNE, Germany : Cologne and visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach stayed goalless in their Rhein derby on Sunday to extend their respective winless runs in the Bundesliga.

The hosts looked unaffected by world body FIFA's decision to impose a transfer ban for an alleged breach of transfer rules in the case of the signing of an under-19 player.

Davie Selke missed a second minute chance for Cologne who were repeatedly denied in the first half by Gladbach goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

The tables were turned after the break and the visitors came out fighting, with Florian Neuhaus sending his sliding effort just wide of the post in the 54th as the pace picked up.

But neither side could break the deadlock, leaving Cologne in 13th place on 28 points after their sixth straight league game without a win.

Gladbach, winless for five consecutive Bundesliga games, are in 10th on 32 points, with eight matches remaining in the season.

Bayern Munich are top of the standings on 55 points after their 4-2 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who are on 53.