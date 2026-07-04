Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 to set up World Cup showdown with Switzerland

KANSAS CITY, Missouri: Jhon Arias scored the only goal as Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in sweltering conditions in Kansas City on Friday (Jul 3) to reach the World Cup last 16, continuing a quietly impressive campaign that has established them as dangerous outsiders.

Arias struck in the 14th minute, guiding home a cross from substitute Luis Suarez, and Colombia's disciplined defence did the rest as Nestor Lorenzo's side extended their unbeaten run and booked a meeting with Switzerland in the next round.

Colombia had largely flown under the radar at the tournament, despite going undefeated against Portugal, Uzbekistan and DR Congo to top Group K.