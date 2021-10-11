Logo
Colombia end Brazil's winning run in engrossing 0-0 draw
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia - October 10, 2021 Brazil's Neymar in action REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia - October 10, 2021 Colombia's Radamel Falcao in action with Brazil's Fabinho REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia - October 10, 2021 Brazil's Gabriel Jesus in action REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia - October 10, 2021 Brazil's Alisson in action REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia - October 10, 2021 Brazil's Neymar in action REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
11 Oct 2021 07:24AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 07:23AM)
BARRANQUILLA, Colombia : Colombia held Brazil to a 0-0 draw in an engrossing game on Sunday, ending Brazil’s nine-match winning run in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup Finals.

Both teams played an open game in the Caribbean heat but neither created many goalmouth chances, particularly in a stunted first hour.

The game came alive in the last half hour as both teams pushed for a winner, but both goalkeepers made excellent saves from long-range efforts to keep the game scoreless.

The result leaves Brazil at the top of the 10-team group on 28 points, nine ahead of Argentina, who play Uruguay later on Sunday. Colombia are fifth on 15 points.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

