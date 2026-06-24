Colombia qualify with DR Congo win as Lorenzo praises attacking variety

June 23 : Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo praised his side's composure and attacking variety after they beat DR Congo 1-0 in World Cup Group K on Tuesday in Guadalajara to qualify for the round of 32 with a match to spare.

Colombia, who opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, moved to six points from two games after breaking down a disciplined DR Congo side, with Lorenzo saying his team had grown in performance despite the pressure of a tight contest.

• Lorenzo said Colombia had to use different channels and lanes to find space against DR Congo's compact defence.

• The coach praised James Rodriguez and Luis Suarez, saying both gave everything in a tight match before being substituted for fresh legs.

• Juan Fernando Quintero's second-half introduction gave Colombia more precision in the final third.

• Colombia face Portugal next, with Lorenzo calling them "a huge team" and a major contender to win the World Cup.

• Colombia must not focus only on Cristiano Ronaldo. "You have to be very careful and not leave him alone in different situations, especially whenever he is close to the goal area. But Portugal is a complete team. You should not only point out Cristiano."

• Lorenzo thanked the large Colombian support in Mexico, saying the players were inspired by the "yellow shirt" filling the stadium.