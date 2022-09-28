Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Colombia score three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in friendly
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Colombia score three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in friendly

Colombia score three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in friendly
Sep 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Colombia forward Luis Sinisterra (14) celebrates with forward Luis Diaz (7) after scoring a goal against Mexico during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Colombia score three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in friendly
Sep 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Colombia forward Luis Diaz (7) and Mexico defender Nestor Araujo (2) battle for the ball during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Colombia score three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in friendly
Sep 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina (1) controls the ball against Mexico during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Colombia score three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in friendly
Sep 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) between plays against Colombia during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Colombia score three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in friendly
September 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Mexico forward Alexis Vega (10) scores a goal against Colombia during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
28 Sep 2022 12:22PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 12:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. : Luis Sinisterra scored twice and Wilmar Barrios added another as Colombia fought back from two goals down to beat Mexico 3-2 in a friendly at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Tuesday.

Mexico took the lead in the fifth minute when winger Alexis Vega scored a penalty after Luis Diaz brought down Uriel Antuna inside the box and Gerardo Arteaga made it 2-0 after finishing off a team move in the 28th minute.

Colombia hit back after the break, with Sinisterra heading home in the 48th minute and scoring again three minutes later.

Barrios then completed Colombia's comeback with a brilliant volley in the 67th minute.

The referee paused the match in the 82nd minute because of homophobic chanting in the crowd.

Mexico are due to play two more friendlies in November before the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, where they will face Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C.

Colombia failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.