Colombia stun Germany 2-0 in latest setback for Euro 2024 hosts

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: Germany suffered a 2-0 home loss to Colombia in a friendly on Tuesday (Jun 20) in their latest setback less than a year before they host Euro 2024.

Luis Diaz's 54th-minute header and Juan Cuadrado's penalty in the 82nd gave the visitors their first victory over the Germans, who were booed at the end.

Germany, who have less than a year to build a battle-hardened team for the continental tournament, had needed two late goals to draw 3-3 with Ukraine last week before Friday's 1-0 loss to Poland.

The four-time world champions have won just one of their last five matches since their shock World Cup group stage exit in December. They have also won only three of their last 11.

"Obviously I am very disappointed that we could not apply what we had set out to do," said Germany coach Hansi Flick.

"There are things that we wanted to try but they backfired."

Flick, who took over in 2021 and is under mounting pressure since the early World Cup elimination, said his players were lacking in confidence.

"What can I say? The arguments are not on our side at the moment. We have to analyse it, draw our lessons," he said after three games without a win.

"This is a cycle that we need to break through. In September we have to bring a different performance. We will see a different team and then the results will start coming," he said. "We are convinced we have a good team and good players."

The Colombians looked far hungrier in attack, forcing Germany keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen to make a string of good saves in the first half, while Germany's 21-year-old Malick Thiaw was impressive in defence.

The hosts had more than 65 per cent possession but did not manage a single shot on goal for the entire first period, often struggling to play the ball out of their own half.

Colombia took the lead after Emre Can lost possession and Cuadrado whipped in a cross for Diaz to head past Ter Stegen.

The home side briefly upped the tempo but were still vulnerable at the back.

The introduction Niclas Fuellkrug did little to improve things up front and a Joshua Kimmich handball gave the visitors a chance to double the lead with Cuadrado scoring from the spot.