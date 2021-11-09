Logo
Colombia without Falcao for World Cup qualifiers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia - October 10, 2021 Colombia's Radamel Falcao in action REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

09 Nov 2021 04:49AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 04:46AM)
Radamel Falcao will miss Colombia's World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Paraguay through injury, the national federation said on Monday.

The Colombian federation said that the 35-year-old sustained the injury in Rayo Vallecano's LaLiga game against Real Madrid last Saturday.

"Radamel Falcao suffered a tear in his right thigh adductor muscle," Rayo Vallecano said in a statement, adding he would be out of action for three to four weeks.

Colombia are fourth in the South American standings, occupying the last qualifying spot for next year's World Cup finals.

They face Brazil away on Friday and Paraguay at home next Tuesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

