Colombia's Mina joins Fiorentina on free transfer
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 20, 2023 Everton's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

05 Aug 2023 11:56PM (Updated: 06 Aug 2023 12:02AM)
Fiorentina have signed Colombia defender Yerry Mina on a free transfer, the Serie A club announced on Saturday (Aug 5).

Mina, 28, became a free agent after his contract with Premier League side Everton was not renewed.

Fiorentina did not disclose details, but Italian media reports said Mina has signed a one-year deal with an option for a second year if certain conditions are met.

He has won 40 caps for the national team.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season and reached the finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League, losing in both.

Source: Reuters

