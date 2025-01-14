Logo
Colombia's Rodriguez joins Mexican club Leon from Rayo Vallecano
Colombia's Rodriguez joins Mexican club Leon from Rayo Vallecano

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Argentina - Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia - September 10, 2024 Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

14 Jan 2025 08:13AM
Colombia captain James Rodriguez has joined Mexico's Liga MX side Club Leon from LaLiga's Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer, both teams announced on Monday.

Local media reports said Rodriguez had signed a one-year contract with an option for another season.

The midfielder arrived at Rayo this term for a second LaLiga stint as a free agent following an outstanding Copa America campaign, where Colombia lost in the final to Argentina.

"Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and Club Leon of Mexico have reached an agreement for the transfer of James Rodriguez," the Spanish club said in a statement.

They did not give any details of the deal.

"From the club we wish James the best of luck in his new stage," the club added.

The 33-year-old, who played 125 times for Real Madrid from 2014-2020, only made seven appearances for Rayo this season before ending his contract.

Eight-times Mexican champions Leon posted several images of Rodriguez on their social media accounts, but also did not give any details of the deal.

(Report by Javier Leira in Santiago; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

