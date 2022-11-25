Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash

Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - France team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 16, 2022 France's Kingsley Coman arrives in Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

25 Nov 2022 12:17AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 12:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar.

The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.

Coman, 26, felt some muscle pain in a friendly match against a local team on Wednesday, Reuters understands.

Didier Deschamps's team have been hit by injuries, with forward Karim Benzema being ruled out last Saturday and full back Lucas Hernandez leaving the tournament after sustaining a serious knee injury against Australia.

France lead Group D on three points, two ahead of Denmark and Tunisia.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.