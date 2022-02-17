Logo
Coman rescues late draw for Bayern at Salzburg
17 Feb 2022 06:04AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 06:23AM)
SALZBURG :Bayern Munich midfielder Kingsley Coman struck in the 90th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw at Salzburg in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Austrian side took the lead midway through the first half with a goal on the counterattack from Chukwubuike Adamu.

Adamu, 20, had come on in the 12th minute after starting striker Noah Okafor went off injured.

But Frenchman Coman, who struck the winning goal for Bayern in the 2020 Champions League final, ensured the six-times winners left with a draw when he appeared at the far post to meet a Thomas Mueller header and tuck the ball into the net from close range.

Bayern went into the tie as clear favourites after winning all six of their group-stage games but arrived in Austria reeling from a shock 4-2 thrashing to Bochum in the Bundesliga.

Julian Nagelsmann's side were kept at bay early on by a highly disciplined Salzburg, who qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time in their history under 33-year-old coach Matthias Jaissle in his debut season in charge.

The hosts struck the first blow with an explosive move on the break, starting with defender Oumar Solet dispossessing Bayern captain Mueller deep in his half and pumping a diagonal ball forward to Nicolas Capaldo on the right wing.

The Argentine raced across the pitch and worked the ball towards Adamu, who fired into the far corner after being fed by Brenden Aaronson.

Bayern struggled to create clear chances in the second half too but came closest to levelling when Leroy Sane smashed a low drive at goal which was parried by Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn, who then leapt up to swipe the loose ball from Serge Gnabry's feet.

Salzburg should have added a second goal to take with them to the second leg in Munich when, with 10 minutes remaining, Capaldo was denied by the feet of Sven Ulreich and Adamu then saw his shot cleared off the line by Benjamin Pavard.

The hosts then switched off at the crucial moment when Pavard hit a cross into the box and Mueller glanced it towards the far post, where Coman was waiting to steer it in.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

