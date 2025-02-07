Combining rugby and culture, Italy offers fans free museum entrance

A visit to Rome for one of Italy's three Six Nations matches this year is already an attractive proposition for rugby fans, and the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) have made it even more appealing with an initiative offering free museum tickets.

Italy will host Wales on Saturday, and France and Ireland will arrive at the Stadio Olimpico later in the competition, and anyone with a match ticket will have free admission to 25 museums across the Eternal City.

The 'Fourth Half, Rugby and Culture' initiative was launched on Thursday, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Roma Capitale, and allows ticket-holders visit the selected museums on the weekend of the match.

Italy, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their entrance into the Six Nations, have already sold over 160,000 tickets for the three games, with 60,000 sold for the Wales match.