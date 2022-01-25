Logo
Comeback kid Keys storms into Australian Open semi-finals
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 25, 2022 Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates winning her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova REUTERS/Morgan Sette
25 Jan 2022 11:23AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:23AM)
MELBOURNE : Having wallowed in a "dark cloud" at the start of the year, Madison Keys booked her first Grand Slam semi-finals in four years on Tuesday with a 6-3 6-2 upset of Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open.

Keys' renaissance after a dismal 2021 season has lit up Melbourne Park this year, and at a baking hot Rod Laver Arena, fourth seed Krejcikova became another casualty of the American's new-found confidence and traditional firepower.

Banging down back-to-back aces to claim the first set, Keys roared to a 3-0 lead in the second before a rare wobble on serve gifted French Open champion Krejcikova a break.

Unbowed, Keys unleashed a blistering forehand return winner down the line to break back and sealed the match with a thumping first serve that Krejcikova could only push long.

Keys will play the winner of Australian world number one Ash Barty and American Jessica Pegula for a place in the final.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

