Comfortable Guardiola in no rush to sign new City deal

MANCHESTER, England : Pep Guardiola said there was no other reason why he has stayed on as Manchester City manager for so long other than the fact his team keep winning but he is no rush to sign a new contract.

The Spaniard's contract runs out at the end of next season, and should he see that deal through, Guardiola will have been in charge of City for seven seasons, three campaigns more than he oversaw at this native Barcelona.

City are on course for their fourth Premier League title under Guardiola, top of the standings and nine points clear of second-placed Liverpool going into their clash with Brentford on Wednesday.

"I am here so long because we won a lot and we're winning a lot," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday. "Otherwise, I will not be here in front of you after six seasons.

"We are comfortable - both the club and myself. And that's why we continue, it is no more than that.

"We still have a one year and a half contract, which is a lot of time considering how world football is. We see how many managers were sacked, not just here in England, but everywhere.

"So that's why I'm just thinking about the next game as one year and a half is a lot of time in football."

Guardiola also made light of videos circulating on social media showing several City players outside a bar in Manchester on Sunday night.

"I'm so upset because they didn't invite me," he said. "The video didn't show what did or didn't happen. All of them were perfect, but they will be fined because they didn't invite me."

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus is the only player doubtful for the Brentford game due to injury.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)